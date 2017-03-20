CSI: Spring Break takes over Las Cruc...

CSI: Spring Break takes over Las Cruces museum

13 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

CSI: Spring Break takes over Las Cruces museum Groups participate in annual spring breaks camps put on by the city Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ntMkBc Pictured clockwise from foreground left, Caden Frederich, 12, McKree Riley, 11, Adan Pereyra, 11, and Nova Daniels, 12, look at a mock murder scene on Monday March 20, 2017 during spring break camp at the Museum of Nature & Science. LAS CRUCES - On the first day of spring, a group of middle-schoolers found themselves indoors at the Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science analyzing a mock crime scene and piecing together clues to solve a murder.

