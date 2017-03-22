Courts sentence man who tried to ram officersa

A 36-year-old Las Cruces man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to assaulting federal and local law enforcement officers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico. Courts sentence man who tried to ram officers during chase A 36-year-old Las Cruces man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to assaulting federal and local law enforcement officers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico.

