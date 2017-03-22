Courts sentence man who tried to ram officersa
A 36-year-old Las Cruces man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to assaulting federal and local law enforcement officers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico. Courts sentence man who tried to ram officers during chase A 36-year-old Las Cruces man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to assaulting federal and local law enforcement officers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Tue
|Hey troll
|8
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|nm cafe director lied
|Mar 16
|To the Clueless L...
|3
|BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Waiter
|79
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 14
|Becka
|11
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Mar 6
|Nojoke
|41
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|Jax
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC