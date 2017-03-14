County fireworks ordinance could be a...

County fireworks ordinance could be amended

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

County fireworks ordinance could be amended DoA a Ana County commissioners will consider changes at an April 11 meeting Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nllf3r LAS CRUCES - The DoA a Ana County Board of Commissioners will consider amendments to the county's fireworks ordinance even though at least two of the five commissioners accepted campaign contributions from a fireworks vendor who stands to benefit from any changes. The commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve the publication of proposed amendments to the ordinance which could allow for the sale of aerial fireworks by specialty retailers to people who live outside DoA a Ana County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11) 10 hr pretty boy mf loc 78
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Tue Becka 11
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque Feb 27 Qualmar 17
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 4
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC