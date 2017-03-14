County fireworks ordinance could be amended DoA a Ana County commissioners will consider changes at an April 11 meeting Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nllf3r LAS CRUCES - The DoA a Ana County Board of Commissioners will consider amendments to the county's fireworks ordinance even though at least two of the five commissioners accepted campaign contributions from a fireworks vendor who stands to benefit from any changes. The commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve the publication of proposed amendments to the ordinance which could allow for the sale of aerial fireworks by specialty retailers to people who live outside DoA a Ana County.

