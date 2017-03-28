Congressman Pearce's office vandalize...

Congressman Pearce's office vandalized with eggs

9 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

LAS CRUCES - The staff of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce arrived at his Las Cruces office on Tuesday morning to find that the front door had been egged by a vandal or vandals.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Dona Ana County was issued at March 29 at 2:04PM MDT

Las Cruces, NM

