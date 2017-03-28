The staff of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce arrived at his Las Cruces office on Tuesday morning to find that the front door had been egged by a vandal or vandals. Congressman Pearce's office vandalized with eggs LAS CRUCES - The staff of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce arrived at his Las Cruces office on Tuesday morning to find that the front door had been egged by a vandal or vandals.

