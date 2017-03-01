Community comes together for workers

Community comes together for Sitel workers "We've done this before, but not as part of a community effort," said Richard Wagner Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m9yaEd The task of finding new jobs for the 420 employees who currently work for Sitel will not be easy, especially given the current stagnant employment market. Sitel had been a leading employer in Las Cruces for several years before the recent announcement that it will be closing its facility here later this month.

