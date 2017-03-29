Coas Books named best in New Mexico
Coas Books named best in New Mexico Book lovers around the country are learning what Las Cruces readers have known for more than three decades. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oySNYf Coas Books was recently named one of the best new and used bookstores in the state by Realsimple.com, an online shopping and lifestyle magazine.
