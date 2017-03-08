The city of Las Cruces is expected to appeal a $1.6 million jury verdict that was awarded last month to a couple after a trial in which two Las Cruces police officers were found to have violated the couple's civil rights. City expected to appeal $1.6M verdict against LCPD officers LAS CRUCES - The city of Las Cruces is expected to appeal a $1.6 million jury verdict that was awarded last month to a couple after a trial in which two Las Cruces police officers were found to have violated the couple's civil rights.

