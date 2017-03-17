City council to consider state loan for road improvements The council could also approve $163,000 to purchase a "Super Warrior" ambulance for the fire department Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2md6G1N LAS CRUCES - A resolution allowing city administrators to submit an application to the New Mexico Finance Authority to obtain a loan of state funds for road improvement projects will be considered by the Las Cruces City Council when it meets at 1 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. If the resolution is adopted by the council the city would apply for more than $5.1 million in state money that would be used for proposed improvements, including reconstruction of south Main Street from Avenida de Mesilla south to Boutz Road.

