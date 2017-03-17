City council to consider state loan f...

City council to consider state loan for road improvements

17 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

City council to consider state loan for road improvements The council could also approve $163,000 to purchase a "Super Warrior" ambulance for the fire department Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2md6G1N LAS CRUCES - A resolution allowing city administrators to submit an application to the New Mexico Finance Authority to obtain a loan of state funds for road improvement projects will be considered by the Las Cruces City Council when it meets at 1 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. If the resolution is adopted by the council the city would apply for more than $5.1 million in state money that would be used for proposed improvements, including reconstruction of south Main Street from Avenida de Mesilla south to Boutz Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

