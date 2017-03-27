Church to distribute shoes to Las Cruces, Ju reza
Mesilla Park Community Church is set to distribute approximately 1,200 pairs of shoes to children in Las Cruces and Juarez on April 1. Church to give shoes to Las Cruces, JuA rez children LAS CRUCES - Mesilla Park Community Church is set to distribute approximately 1,200 pairs of shoes to children in Las Cruces and Juarez on April 1. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nG6jfs Volunteers help sort Soles 4 Souls shoes at Mesilla Park Community Church earlier this month. The shoe giveaway event will be held Saturday, April 1, at the church, 1040 El Paseo Road.
