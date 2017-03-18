Someone firing a gun last weekend near Centennial High School struck a building on campus, raising concerns among parents, teachers and students about the proximity of gunfire to an often-bustling school. Centennial High's outer-city location poses hazard LAS CRUCES - Someone firing a gun last weekend near Centennial High School struck a building on campus, raising concerns among parents, teachers and students about the proximity of gunfire to an often-bustling school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.