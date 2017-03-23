Census: County grew by about 600 people in 2016
Census: County grew by about 600 people in 2016 Slow economic growth leads to miniscule population growth in DoA a Ana County and New Mexico Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nJo9yQ DoA a Ana County, or the Las Cruces Metropolitan Statistical Area, has grown slightly. U.S. Census estimates, released Thursday, indicate the population has risen from 213,567 last year, to 214,207 this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|10 hr
|watch dog2
|15
|Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not
|16 hr
|Upset Parent
|2
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Hey troll
|8
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|nm cafe director lied
|Mar 16
|To the Clueless L...
|3
|BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Waiter
|79
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 14
|Becka
|11
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC