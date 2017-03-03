Emily Cai, 14, from Lynn Middle School in Las Cruces, battles it out in the finals against Liam Nyikos, 12, from Carlsbad Intermediate School. Cai takes 2nd in Spelling Bee Emily Cai, 14, from Lynn Middle School in Las Cruces, battles it out in the finals against Liam Nyikos, 12, from Carlsbad Intermediate School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.