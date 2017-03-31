Best named president of NMSU's Grants...

Best named president of NMSU's Grants campus

Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Mickey Best, the vice president for learning at South Arkansas Community College, has been appointed president of New Mexico State University - Grants, effective June 1. Best named president of NMSU's Grants campus Mickey Best, the vice president for learning at South Arkansas Community College, has been appointed president of New Mexico State University - Grants, effective June 1. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nIWLjF LAS CRUCES - Mickey Best, the vice president for learning at South Arkansas Community College, has been appointed president of New Mexico State University - Grants, effective June 1. "I think Mickey Best is an outstanding choice to lead our Grants campus," said NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers.

Las Cruces, NM

