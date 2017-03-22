Bataan Memorial Death March collects 27,500 pounds of food for charity
It could take some time before all the numbers are official, but organizers of Sunday's 28th annual Bataan Memorial Death March are already calling the grueling marathon and fundraiser a big success - one that also brought in more than 27,500 pounds of food for area food banks. More than 6,300 people participated in either a 26.2-mile or 14.2-mile march through the desert on White Sands Missile Range's main post.
