Bataan Memorial Death March collects ...

Bataan Memorial Death March collects 27,500 pounds of food for charity

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

It could take some time before all the numbers are official, but organizers of Sunday's 28th annual Bataan Memorial Death March are already calling the grueling marathon and fundraiser a big success - one that also brought in more than 27,500 pounds of food for area food banks. More than 6,300 people participated in either a 26.2-mile or 14.2-mile march through the desert on White Sands Missile Range's main post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) Tue Hey troll 8
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar 17 You need help 32
nm cafe director lied Mar 16 To the Clueless L... 3
News BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11) Mar 16 Waiter 79
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 14 Becka 11
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Dona Ana County was issued at March 23 at 6:51AM MDT

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC