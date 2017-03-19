Bataan Memorial Death March 2017

Bataan Memorial Death March 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: El Paso Times

Under a baking New Mexico sun, roughly 7,200 people trudged miles apiece across the desert lands of White Sands Missiles Range on Sunday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of a wartime atrocity known as the Bataan Death March. Bataan Memorial Death March 2017 LAS CRUCES - Under a baking New Mexico sun, roughly 7,200 people trudged miles apiece across the desert lands of White Sands Missiles Range on Sunday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of a wartime atrocity known as the Bataan Death March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) 24 min CONCHA PENA 6
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar 17 You need help 32
nm cafe director lied Mar 16 To the Clueless L... 3
News BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11) Mar 16 Waiter 79
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 14 Becka 11
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC