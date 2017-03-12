Awards presented to top films at festival Saturday
"The Big Bang Theory" actor Johnny Galecki was among the lineup of actors, writers and filmmakers who were honored Saturday evening at the Las Cruces International Film Festival's awards presentation. Awards presented to top films at festival LAS CRUCES - "The Big Bang Theory" actor Johnny Galecki was among the lineup of actors, writers and filmmakers who were honored Saturday evening at the Las Cruces International Film Festival's awards presentation.
