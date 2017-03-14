Authorities said Tuesday that last month's apartment fire that claimed the life of 67-year-old Las Cruces man was intentionally set and is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities suspect arson in fatal apartment fire LAS CRUCES - Authorities said Tuesday that last month's apartment fire that claimed the life of 67-year-old Las Cruces man was intentionally set and is being investigated as a homicide.

