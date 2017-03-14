Authorities suspect arson in fatal apartment fire
Authorities said Tuesday that last month's apartment fire that claimed the life of 67-year-old Las Cruces man was intentionally set and is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities suspect arson in fatal apartment fire LAS CRUCES - Authorities said Tuesday that last month's apartment fire that claimed the life of 67-year-old Las Cruces man was intentionally set and is being investigated as a homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|pretty boy mf loc
|78
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|22 hr
|Becka
|11
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Mar 6
|Nojoke
|41
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|Jax
|2
|Limits
|Mar 1
|Are you coming
|1
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|Feb 27
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC