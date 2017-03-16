Attorney to speak on wills, powers of attorney,a

Attorney Melissa J. Reeves will present a general discussion of wills, powers of attorney, trusts and will touch briefly on guardianship issues at a community presentation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Attorney to speak on wills, powers of attorney, trusts LAS CRUCES - Attorney Melissa J. Reeves will present a general discussion of wills, powers of attorney, trusts and will touch briefly on guardianship issues at a community presentation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m8bjtV Vintage / retro style with a long shadow : Fountain pen, a pocket watch on a last will and testament. A form is printed on a mulberry paper and waiting to be filled and signed by testator / testatrix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.