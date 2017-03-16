Attorney to speak on wills, powers of...

Attorney to speak on wills, powers of attorney,a

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Attorney Melissa J. Reeves will present a general discussion of wills, powers of attorney, trusts and will touch briefly on guardianship issues at a community presentation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Attorney to speak on wills, powers of attorney, trusts LAS CRUCES - Attorney Melissa J. Reeves will present a general discussion of wills, powers of attorney, trusts and will touch briefly on guardianship issues at a community presentation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m8bjtV Vintage / retro style with a long shadow : Fountain pen, a pocket watch on a last will and testament. A form is printed on a mulberry paper and waiting to be filled and signed by testator / testatrix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) 20 hr You need help 32
nm cafe director lied Thu To the Clueless L... 3
News BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11) Thu Waiter 79
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 14 Becka 11
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC