Attorney to speak on wills, powers of attorney,a
Attorney Melissa J. Reeves will present a general discussion of wills, powers of attorney, trusts and will touch briefly on guardianship issues at a community presentation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Attorney to speak on wills, powers of attorney, trusts LAS CRUCES - Attorney Melissa J. Reeves will present a general discussion of wills, powers of attorney, trusts and will touch briefly on guardianship issues at a community presentation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m8bjtV Vintage / retro style with a long shadow : Fountain pen, a pocket watch on a last will and testament. A form is printed on a mulberry paper and waiting to be filled and signed by testator / testatrix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|20 hr
|You need help
|32
|nm cafe director lied
|Thu
|To the Clueless L...
|3
|BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11)
|Thu
|Waiter
|79
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 14
|Becka
|11
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Mar 6
|Nojoke
|41
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|Jax
|2
|Limits
|Mar 1
|Are you coming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC