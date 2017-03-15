Aggies urge peers not to binge drink ...

Aggies urge peers not to binge drink on springa

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Days before the start of spring break 2017, a group of New Mexico State University students staffed a booth outside the student gymnasium, handing out surveys and, for a few minutes at a time, outfitting passers-by with vision-impairing Aggies urge peers not to binge drink on spring break LAS CRUCES - Days before the start of spring break 2017, a group of New Mexico State University students staffed a booth outside the student gymnasium, handing out surveys and, for a few minutes at a time, outfitting passers-by with vision-impairing Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2npqm2D Adrian Llanez, a senior at New Mexico State University studying kinesiology, puts on drunk goggles that simulate the way a person who is over the legal limit of alcohol would see the world, prepares to try and bowl, outside the James B. Delamater Activity Center at NMSU at an event to bring ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nm cafe director lied 19 hr To the Clueless L... 3
News BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11) 19 hr Waiter 79
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 14 Becka 11
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque Feb 27 Qualmar 17
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,743 • Total comments across all topics: 279,600,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC