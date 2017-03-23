After an Immigration Raid, a City's S...

After an Immigration Raid, a City's Students Vanish

1 hr ago Read more: ImmigrationProf Blog

The climate of fear created by President Trump's immigration enforcement drumbeat has had deep impacts on immigrant communities across the United States. Jonathan Blitzer in the New Yorker writes about how students disappeared from the Las Cruces, New Mexico schools after an immigration raid.

