After an Immigration Raid, a City's Students Vanish
The climate of fear created by President Trump's immigration enforcement drumbeat has had deep impacts on immigrant communities across the United States. Jonathan Blitzer in the New Yorker writes about how students disappeared from the Las Cruces, New Mexico schools after an immigration raid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ImmigrationProf Blog.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|watch dog2
|15
|Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not
|23 hr
|Upset Parent
|2
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Hey troll
|8
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|nm cafe director lied
|Mar 16
|To the Clueless L...
|3
|BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Waiter
|79
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 14
|Becka
|11
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC