ACLU to move border rights office to El Paso from Las Cruces
The American Civil Liberties Union plans to move a regional center on border rights to El Paso, Texas, from Las Cruces, New Mexico. The ACLU says it will move the regional office 46 miles south to El Paso in September to expand its presence and influence in the region and that it'll keep a small presence in Las Cruces.
