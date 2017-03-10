Archaeology is the science that helps us learn about past cultures and their way of life based on the things they left behind. Branigan Cultural Center will be having the 2017 Archaeology Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25. 2017 Archaeology Day at Branigan Cultural Center LAS CRUCES - Archaeology is the science that helps us learn about past cultures and their way of life based on the things they left behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.