Elizabeth Zarur will present a lecture entitled "Perfect Harmony on the Skies and on Earth: Native Southwest Complex Architecture" at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 North Main St. Zarur to speak Friday at Branigan Cultural Center LAS CRUCES - Elizabeth Zarur will present a lecture entitled "Perfect Harmony on the Skies and on Earth: Native Southwest Complex Architecture" at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 North Main St. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kQA3Fq LAS CRUCES - Elizabeth Zarur will present a lecture entitled "Perfect Harmony on the Skies and on Earth: Native Southwest Complex Architecture" at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 North Main St. Zarur graduated from the University of Georgia in 1981 with a MFA in Fiber Arts and a Ph.D. in the Philosophy of Art in 1989.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.