What's up in Las Cruces: Feb. 27 Check out what's happening in the Mesilla Valley today Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mvs8f1 Board of Trustees of the Town of Mesilla : Work session at 5 p.m. today in the board room of the Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla. Info: 575-524-3262 Free Tax Preparation : Community Action Agency, AARP, DoA a Ana Community College and United Way and Women's Intercultural Center will offer free tax preparation, on a first come, first served basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.