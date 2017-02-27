What's up in Las Cruces: Feb. 27
What's up in Las Cruces: Feb. 27 Check out what's happening in the Mesilla Valley today Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mvs8f1 Board of Trustees of the Town of Mesilla : Work session at 5 p.m. today in the board room of the Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla. Info: 575-524-3262 Free Tax Preparation : Community Action Agency, AARP, DoA a Ana Community College and United Way and Women's Intercultural Center will offer free tax preparation, on a first come, first served basis.
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|3 hr
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Feb 23
|Anonymous
|8
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 21
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Feb 20
|George
|4
|Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a...
|Feb 19
|Bloodonhishands
|1
