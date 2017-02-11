Trustees to consider approval of water system,a
Trustees to consider approval of water system, street improvements Contracts to loop Mesilla's water system, Local Government Road Fund projects could be approved Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2l25Vai Mesilla is considering designating the historic portion of the town, including Calle Primera, a colonia. The designation would allow the municipality to apply for other sources of funding to help fix streets and improve water and wastewater infrastructure needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|20 hr
|George
|2
|city councilor smith is a dumb as crap
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo...
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|2 arrested after setting fire to Mesilla Valley... (Mar '08)
|Feb 4
|Bloodonhishands
|32
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|911problem
|143
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC