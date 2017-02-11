Tibetan bowl sound healing experience at Taylora

Taylor Hood Farms is pleased to host Dr. Dream for the Tibetan bowl sound healing experience on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4225 County Road B-006. Tibetan bowl sound healing experience at Taylor Hood Farms LAS CRUCES - Taylor Hood Farms is pleased to host Dr. Dream for the Tibetan bowl sound healing experience on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4225 County Road B-006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.