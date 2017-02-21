Sunland Park man pleads guilty in her...

Sunland Park man pleads guilty in heroin trafficking case

Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A Southern New Mexico man has pleaded guilty to heroin trafficking charges in a case in which four other defendants have already entered guilty pleas. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 54-year-old Armando Daniel Marquez of Sunland Park pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Las Cruces to conspiracy, distribution of heroin and use of a communication facility.

