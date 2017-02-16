Student panelists sought for 2017 Domenicia

Student panelists sought for 2017 Domenici Conference Deadline to apply for the student panel is April 27 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lbJEEP NMSU student Joli McSherry, left, UNM student Gabriel Gallegos, NMT master student Cassandra Sanchez, and NMSU master student Garrett Autry ask Patrick J. Kennedy questions on Thursday September 15, 2016, during NMSU's Domenici Public Policy Conference. LAS CRUCES - Applications will be accepted until April 27 from students interested in serving on a panel during the 2017 Domenici Institute for Public Policy conference.

