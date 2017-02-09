Steinborn bill on lobbyist disclosure stalls
The loophole allows lobbyists to disclose much less about how they spend money on public officials than they used to Steinborn bill on lobbyist disclosure stalls The loophole allows lobbyists to disclose much less about how they spend money on public officials than they used to Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k87ijj SANTA FE - A state Senate committee failed to muster enough votes Wednesday morning to pass a bill that would fix a transparency loophole the Legislature created last year. But the bill sponsor, Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, said he'll try again to get the measure through the Rules Committee.
