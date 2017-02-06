Shooting sends teen to hospital LAS CRUCES - Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy late Sunday afternoon. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kG22I9 The Las Cruces Police Department reports the incident occurred on the 4200 block of Charles Street, and officers were dispatched to the area at about 4:30 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm, police report.

