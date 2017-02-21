Rockin' Jump to open in April LAS CRUCES - Rockin Jump has broken ground on a new indoor trampoline recreation center in Las Cruces. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m5rGqT The facility, which has two locations in El Paso, will be at 805 S. Solano Drive in Las Cruces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.