Right lane of Main Street at Farney Lane to closea

The northbound right lane of Main Street at Farney Lane will be closed to traffic for three days beginning Feb. 7, for the installation of new sidewalks as part of the 2015 Legislative Street Rehabilitation project. Right lane of Main Street at Farney Lane to close Feb. 7 LAS CRUCES - The northbound right lane of Main Street at Farney Lane will be closed to traffic for three days beginning Feb. 7, for the installation of new sidewalks as part of the 2015 Legislative Street Rehabilitation project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.