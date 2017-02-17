Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
There are 10 comments on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from Sunday, titled Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque. In it, Santa Fe New Mexican reports that:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week arrested five immigrants in Albuquerque, including a pregnant woman, a day after it conducted a raid in Las Cruces that prompted outrage from advocates across the state, according to the Mexican Consulate for New Mexico.
#1 Sunday
right on
If their Illegal and have a record then deport them out of the country family or not.
Illegals should understand that there is a price to live in such a great country and you can't
be a illegal and a criminal and expect to live in the greatest country on earth without there
being consequences.
#2 Yesterday
What a dumbass
United States
#3 Yesterday
Agree. Illegal is illegal. Send them back to wherever they came from
#4 Yesterday
Go Figure a dumb ass lobo clown would answer with such a intelligent diatribe. Oh well seems like
what we have all known for years "Once a lobo always a dumbass".
United States
#5 Yesterday
Ilegals are those who refused to come in through the front door like many have.
There is a right way and a wrong way.
The right way is welcome, the wrong way is not.
#6 Yesterday
how ever you like to do it... front door, back door, threesome, whatever
#7 12 hrs ago
round em up move em out - whatever it takes to take out the criminal vermin illegals.
No mercy on those illegals with Criminal Records - maybe they should do them and their
families a favor - pack up and move back before they get forcefully removed.
United States
#8 7 hrs ago
There is a legal process to come to America?
United States
#9 5 hrs ago
Why arrest any criminal in NM? DA & Judges only let them go
United States
#10 5 hrs ago
Mmm.. I'd like to "back door" some illegals.
