Religious leaders gather for first interfaith service since 9/11 Prayer service urges Trump administration to allow refugee programs to continue Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2l2q9kX Interfaith religious leaders from Las Cruces, Catholic Bishop Oscar CantAo, left, Rabbi Larry Karol, center, Pastor Jared Carson of Peace Lutheran, second from right, and Radwan Jallad, of the Islamic Center of Las Cruces, stand before a gathering of 130 people at St. Albert the Great Newman Center, to publicly oppose the Trump administration's policies toward refugees on Friday February 3, 2017. LAS CRUCES - Not since the Sept.

