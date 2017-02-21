Reject calls to lessen our monument Now comes news that some in Congress, including U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, would like to reverse the progress Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lsLnWq Pictured is a Organ Mountain-Desert Peaks National Monument sign posted along Dripping Springs Road on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce has requested newly inaugurated President Donald Trump to roll back the size of the monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.