Police search for suspect in apparent drive-bya

Police search for suspect in apparent drive-by shooting Shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Saturday Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2l1OWVT LAS CRUCES - An arrest warrant has been issued and Las Cruces police are looking for a 35-year-old Las Cruces man who was the alleged gunman of an apparent drive-by shooting Saturday. Joseph N. Crespin Jr., whose residence is in the 100 block of north Tornillo Street, has been charged with shooting from a motor vehicle, according to a Las Cruces Police Department news release.

