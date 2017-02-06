Police have identified the 20-year-old Las Cruces man killed in Friday's motorcycle crash on the city's East Mesa as Daniel "Danny" E. Hamilton. Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash LAS CRUCES - Police have identified the 20-year-old Las Cruces man killed in Friday's motorcycle crash on the city's East Mesa as Daniel "Danny" E. Hamilton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.