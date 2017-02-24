PHOTOS: Protests and Mock Town Hall at Repa .
D. Allen Hayes, with Indivisible Truth and Consequences chapter opens up the fake town hall meeting, during a protest in front of Congressman Steve Pearce's Office, Friday February 24, 2017. The progressive group, Indivisible, and WE'RE IN: Southern New Mexico organized this protest and mock town hall, with many of the people gathered expressing frustration with the congressman for not having any in person town halls with his constituents.
