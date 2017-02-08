One arrested in alleged beating in Chaparral A Chaparral woman says alleged beating resulted from failure to lend car to boyfriend Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k4Jk8r LAS CRUCES - A Chaparral woman told DoA a Ana County Sheriff's detectives she was beaten by her boyfriend after refusing to lend him her car. The alleged abuse was reported by the woman's daughter to neighbors who then called the sheriff's office, according to DASO officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.