One arrested in alleged beating in Ch...

One arrested in alleged beating in Chaparral

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

One arrested in alleged beating in Chaparral A Chaparral woman says alleged beating resulted from failure to lend car to boyfriend Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k4Jk8r LAS CRUCES - A Chaparral woman told DoA a Ana County Sheriff's detectives she was beaten by her boyfriend after refusing to lend him her car. The alleged abuse was reported by the woman's daughter to neighbors who then called the sheriff's office, according to DASO officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
city councilor smith is a dumb as crap Tue Bloodonhishands 1
It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo... Tue Bloodonhishands 1
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Tue Bloodonhishands 52
News 2 arrested after setting fire to Mesilla Valley... (Mar '08) Feb 4 Bloodonhishands 32
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb 1 Gwyen 7,122
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) Feb 1 911problem 143
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan 31 Fucku 15
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC