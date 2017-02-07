No school Friday for Centennial High School
There will be no classes held at Centennial High More than 1,500 high school students from throughout New Mexico will be at Centennial High School Feb. No school Friday for Centennial High School LAS CRUCES---There will be no classes held at Centennial High More than 1,500 high school students from throughout New Mexico will be at Centennial High School Feb. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k0imPq Members of the Centennial High School Student Government Association will host the state conference of New Mexico student government leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|city councilor smith is a dumb as crap
|21 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo...
|21 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|21 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|2 arrested after setting fire to Mesilla Valley... (Mar '08)
|Feb 4
|Bloodonhishands
|32
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|911problem
|143
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Fucku
|15
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC