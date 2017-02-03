NMSU's Sullivan to chair Western Inte...

NMSU's Sullivan to chair Western Interstatea

Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

NMSU's Sullivan to chair Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education New Mexico State University College of Engineering Associate Dean for Outreach Patricia A. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k5WMd4 LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State University College of Engineering Associate Dean for Outreach Patricia A. Sullivan was elected chair of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education during the commission's semi-annual meeting in Westminster, Colorado, in the fall. One of four regional higher education compacts in the U.S., WICHE and its 16 member states and U.S. territory work collaboratively to expand educational access and excellence for all citizens of the West.

Las Cruces, NM

