NMSU Engineering Day at Las Cruces musuem
Oli Acevedo, 8, left, and his brother Kiko Acevedo, 6, right, learn to construct a miniature catapult from popsicle sticks and plastic spoons Thursday, February 23, 2017, from Jose Rodriguez a chemical and materials engineering major from New Mexico State University. The activity was part of Engineering Day at the Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science.
