New Mexico Senate backs solar contracts for state buildings
A legislative initiative that could spur the installation of solar panels on New Mexico state buildings has been approved by the state Senate. The Senate on Monday voted 36-4 to direct the state General Services Department to pursue contracts with solar providers that save the state money on electricity costs over time with no up-front public investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|16 hr
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Feb 23
|Anonymous
|8
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 21
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Feb 20
|George
|4
|Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a...
|Feb 19
|Bloodonhishands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC