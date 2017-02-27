New Mexico high school students resting in a sleep podsa between classes
The sleep pods at Las Cruces, Chapparall and Onate High Schools allow students to lay down on a recliner chair while listening to music as a colorful lights shine inside. Associate Professor at New Mexico State University, Linda Summers, wrote the $128,000 federal grant for the pods.
