New Las Cruces VA clinic could open in September

New Las Cruces VA clinic could open in September Walls of 12,000 square-foot clinic will start going up Monday Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://lcsun.co/2kvFDdd Louis Theriot, left, an Air Force veteran from Alamogordo, talks with Veterans Affairs El Paso VA Health Care System Director Michael Amaral, before the ground breaking ceremony for the new VA clinic on Del Rey Avenue, Friday 10, 2017. As soon as September, patients could begin going to the new Las Cruces clinic, 3401 Del Rey Boulevard , for medical services.

