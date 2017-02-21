MountainView to break ground on freestanding ER MountainView Regional Medical Center will break ground on New Mexico's first freestanding emergency department Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m5IG0f LAS CRUCES - MountainView Regional Medical Center will break ground on New Mexico's first freestanding emergency department at 5 p.m. March 1 at 2811 N. Main St. "Demand for emergency services in Las Cruces continues to increase, and MountainView Emergency Center at Main will provide an additional access point for care to people living on the northeast side of Las Cruces," said Denten Park, chief executive officer at MountainView Regional Medical Center.

