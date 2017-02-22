The 18-year-old man charged with injuring his 2-month-old son is now facing an additional charge of child abuse for allegedly breaking the twin brother's clavicle bone, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Man facing additional child abuse charge LAS CRUCES - The 18-year-old man charged with injuring his 2-month-old son is now facing an additional charge of child abuse for allegedly breaking the twin brother's clavicle bone, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

