A 19-year-old man has been charged with an open count of murder in the death of a 23-year-old man on Sunday, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Man charged with murder in Manzanita Street incident LAS CRUCES - A 19-year-old man has been charged with an open count of murder in the death of a 23-year-old man on Sunday, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

