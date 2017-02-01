Man charged in possible 'shaken baby' incident
A 24-year-old Las Cruces man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing his 3-month-old daughter to suffer a head injury that left the infant hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Man charged in possible 'shaken baby' incident LAS CRUCES - A 24-year-old Las Cruces man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing his 3-month-old daughter to suffer a head injury that left the infant hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
