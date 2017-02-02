Less classroom time to offset budget ...

Less classroom time to offset budget cuts?

Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

The bill, sponsored by Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces, made unlikely allies of Gov. Susana Martinez's administration and teachers' unions - both of which questioned the proposal during a committee hearing. Less classroom time to offset budget cuts? The bill, sponsored by Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces, made unlikely allies of Gov. Susana Martinez's administration and teachers' unions - both of which questioned the proposal during a committee hearing.

Las Cruces, NM

